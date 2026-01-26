Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chris Pratt admits being ‘fatter’ gained him more laughs in his early career

Chris Pratt says he never expected film star career while in Parks and Recreation
  • Chris Pratt has reflected on his career, describing his journey from sitcom buffoon to action hero and seeing himself as an "underdog who made his way to success".
  • He found early success by gaining 30 to 40 pounds for his role as Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation, noting that being "clownish, fatter, sweatier" garnered more laughs.
  • Pratt initially struggled to secure leading roles, often being cast as minor "boyfriend" characters despite his aspirations.
  • His roles in Moneyball and Zero Dark Thirty, taken between seasons of Parks and Recreation, marked a turning point in his career.
  • A significant physical transformation for his role as Star-Lord in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, followed by parts in The Avengers and Jurassic World series, solidified his status as an action star.
