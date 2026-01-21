Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mercy star on why he wanted to be locked in executioner’s chair

Chris Pratt addresses meaning behind unique name for his son
  • Chris Pratt leads the new sci-fi thriller Mercy, portraying a detective on trial for his wife's murder who must prove his innocence to an advanced AI judge.
  • To achieve a realistic performance as a captive, Pratt requested to be confined to an executioner's chair for up to 50 minutes at a time during filming.
  • Pratt explained that this self-imposed restriction helped him embody feelings of claustrophobia and being trapped, enhancing his portrayal.
  • He stated his desire to challenge himself with a serious role, moving away from the “goofy and guileless” characters he is typically known for.
  • The film, which also stars Rebecca Ferguson and Kali Reis, marks a significant career pivot for Pratt, known for comedic roles in franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy.
