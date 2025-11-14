Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The amount raised for BBC Children In Need after star-studded live show

Alan Sugar asked if he made Spurs rubbish during Children in Need sketch
  • The BBC Children In Need annual appeal show successfully raised over £45.5 million for charities across the UK.
  • The star-studded three-hour broadcast featured musical performances from artists including Ella Eyre, Sam Ryder, and Lewis Capaldi.
  • Eurovision stars Remember Monday performed a moving rendition of Lou Reed’s Perfect Day with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, set against testimonies from young beneficiaries.
  • The programme, hosted by Vernon Kay, Paddy McGuinness, Rochelle Humes, Mel Giedroyc, Big Zuu, and Lenny Rush, included sketches and celebrity contributions.
  • BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox completed a 135-mile challenge, raising over £9.5 million towards the total funds.
