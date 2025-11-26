The holiday classic that you won’t see on cable TV this year
- A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, the 1973 animated special, is now exclusively available to stream on Apple TV, having moved on from its traditional television broadcasts.
- Apple TV acquired the rights to all Peanuts holiday specials in 2020, making it the sole distributor, which means you can’t find the holiday classic on platforms like Netflix or Hulu.
- To watch, viewers must have an Apple TV monthly subscription, though a free seven-day trial is available, or they can purchase a physical DVD or Blu-Ray copy.
- Apple TV offered a free viewing window in November, which has already passed for this year, and a past arrangement with PBS for free broadcast has not been renewed.
- Apple's exclusive rights to Peanuts content, including new productions and the holiday specials, have been extended until 2030.