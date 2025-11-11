Pop icon moved to tears by collaboration with music legend
- Pop star Charli XCX has unveiled "House," a new song featuring John Cale of The Velvet Underground, created for Emerald Fennell's upcoming film adaptation of Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights.
- The track incorporates Cale's distinctive spoken-word contribution and harsh viola, leading to a powerful screamed chorus.
- Charli XCX, a "huge fan" of The Velvet Underground, was inspired to collaborate with Cale after his description of their music as "elegant and brutal."
- She expressed being deeply moved and brought to tears by Cale's unique recording for the song, which they discussed as a poetic piece.
- The accompanying music video features Charli XCX and Cale in a forest setting, while the film, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, is set to premiere in February 2026.