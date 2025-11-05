Charli XCX makes candid career admission about hit album Brat
- Pop star Charli XCX initially feared her record label might drop her over her 2024 album, Brat, which she made thinking it was “just for me”.
- Despite her concerns, Brat achieved cultural and significant global success, reaching number one in the UK and top 10 in 14 other countries.
- The album garnered nine Grammy nominations, winning three, and secured five Brit Awards, including Album of the Year and Artist of the Year.
- Charli XCX plans her next album to be “inherently different” from Brat, exploring new sounds like string arrangements, and is expanding into acting with several film roles.
- She recently married The 1975 drummer George Daniel and discussed her evolving thoughts on starting a family, a theme touched upon in her music.