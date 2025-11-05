Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Charli XCX makes candid career admission about hit album Brat

Charli XCX shuts down Glastonbury stage sending crowd wild
  • Pop star Charli XCX initially feared her record label might drop her over her 2024 album, Brat, which she made thinking it was “just for me”.
  • Despite her concerns, Brat achieved cultural and significant global success, reaching number one in the UK and top 10 in 14 other countries.
  • The album garnered nine Grammy nominations, winning three, and secured five Brit Awards, including Album of the Year and Artist of the Year.
  • Charli XCX plans her next album to be “inherently different” from Brat, exploring new sounds like string arrangements, and is expanding into acting with several film roles.
  • She recently married The 1975 drummer George Daniel and discussed her evolving thoughts on starting a family, a theme touched upon in her music.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in