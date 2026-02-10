Chappell Roan dumps talent agency after CEO is linked to Ghislaine Maxwell
- Grammy-winning singer Chappell Roan has terminated her contract with Wasserman Music after emails involving CEO Casey Wasserman and Ghislaine Maxwell were released.
- The unsealed emails, dating from 2003, show Wasserman asking Maxwell for a “massage” and Maxwell making an emotional confession to him.
- Wasserman, who is overseeing the 2028 LA Olympics planning, has not been charged with any wrongdoing and expressed deep regret for his correspondence with Maxwell, denying any personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
- Roan stated her decision reflects her belief that meaningful change in the music industry requires accountability and leadership that aligns with artists' values and supports their safety and dignity.
- This follows Billie Eilish's departure from Wasserman in 2024 due to a separate scandal involving the CEO and alleged affairs with employees.
