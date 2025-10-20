Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Channing Tatum puzzled by Dianne Buswell’s pregnancy confession

Channing Tatum has hilarious reaction to Strictly star Dianne Buswell’s pregnancy admission
  • Channing Tatum appeared confused during an interview on The One Show when host Alex Jones congratulated Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell on her pregnancy.
  • Jones's comment about “three of you dancing” initially bewildered Tatum, who was unaware of Buswell's pregnancy with YouTuber Joe Sugg.
  • After clarification, Tatum laughed and admitted he “did not understand what was going on there”, noting the show was “very different from Dancing With The Stars”.
  • His reaction prompted jokes that he believed three people were meant to be on the dance floor instead of two.
  • Watch the video in full above.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in