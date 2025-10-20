Channing Tatum puzzled by Dianne Buswell’s pregnancy confession
- Channing Tatum appeared confused during an interview on The One Show when host Alex Jones congratulated Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell on her pregnancy.
- Jones's comment about “three of you dancing” initially bewildered Tatum, who was unaware of Buswell's pregnancy with YouTuber Joe Sugg.
- After clarification, Tatum laughed and admitted he “did not understand what was going on there”, noting the show was “very different from Dancing With The Stars”.
- His reaction prompted jokes that he believed three people were meant to be on the dance floor instead of two.
