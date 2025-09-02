Marvel actor forced to sit out stunt scenes during filming after serious injury

Channing Tatum sustained a leg injury during the production of Avengers: Doomsday, requiring a stand-in for numerous stunts.

The actor, who will reprise his role as Gambit in the upcoming Marvel film, is now undergoing intensive physical therapy for his recovery.

Tatum expressed relief that his previously planned standalone Gambit film did not come to fruition, believing he was not ready to co-direct it.

The character of Gambit will have his heavy Cajun accent modified for Avengers: Doomsday to ensure better audience comprehension.

Tatum noted that the film's directors aim for humour while maintaining drama, distinguishing it from the tone of Deadpool.