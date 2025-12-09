Reality TV contestant remembered as cause of death confirmed

The cause of death for Chad Spodick, a former contestant on the 2016 reality series Finding Prince Charming, has been confirmed as suicide.

Spodick's death was initially announced on a GoFundMe page, which was set up to raise money for funeral expenses.

A spokesperson for the Boca Raton police department confirmed the suicide, noting that the investigation remains open.

The GoFundMe page describes Spodick as a person who deeply cared for others and had an unmatched love for animals, including his four dogs and a bird.

The fundraiser aims to cover funeral and memorial service costs, immediate living expenses for his mother, and care needs for his pets, having raised over more than $28,000 towards its $35,000 goal.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.