US sees record-breaking ages in CEOs, the change might surprise you
- US public companies are experiencing a record rate of CEO turnover, with one in nine leaders replaced in 2025, marking the highest rate since 2010.
- New chief executives are typically younger, with an average age of 54, and over 80 per cent appointed in 2025 were first-timers without prior experience running major public companies.
- Companies with a combined market capitalisation of $1.3 trillion appointed new leaders in the final quarter of last year, a trend continuing into 2026 with major firms like Disney and Walmart.
- This significant leadership change is attributed to a "grand experiment in leadership" responding to shifting market pressures, post-pandemic challenges, political disruptions, and the rise of artificial intelligence.
- Despite the overall changes, the proportion of female CEO appointees declined to just nine per cent in 2025, down from 15 per cent the previous year.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks