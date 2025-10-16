Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Celebrity Traitors contestant gives theory on why she was murdered

Celebrity bids emotional farewell as another star is banished from the castle
  • TV presenter Clare Balding was banished from The Celebrity Traitors after being voted out by fellow contestants, subsequently revealing she was a faithful.
  • Irish actress Ruth Codd became the latest contestant to be murdered by the traitors
  • Codd stated she was murdered because she was a threat to the traitors, possessing an independent and stubborn mind.
  • The contestants successfully completed a challenge, raising £4,000 for the prize pot, during which Stephen Fry received a shield from Jonathan Ross.
  • At the episode's conclusion, the traitors discussed murdering either Charlotte Church, David Olusoga, or Kate Garraway next, aiming to "rock the boat".
