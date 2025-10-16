Celebrity Traitors contestant gives theory on why she was murdered
- TV presenter Clare Balding was banished from The Celebrity Traitors after being voted out by fellow contestants, subsequently revealing she was a faithful.
- Irish actress Ruth Codd became the latest contestant to be murdered by the traitors
- Codd stated she was murdered because she was a threat to the traitors, possessing an independent and stubborn mind.
- The contestants successfully completed a challenge, raising £4,000 for the prize pot, during which Stephen Fry received a shield from Jonathan Ross.
- At the episode's conclusion, the traitors discussed murdering either Charlotte Church, David Olusoga, or Kate Garraway next, aiming to "rock the boat".