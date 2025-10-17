Why having a ‘licence to lie’ has made this TV show so popular
- Stephen Lambert, the creator of The Traitors, revealed the main reason celebrities and contestants want to participate in the popular game show.
- He stated that the show offers an "amazing licence to lie," which is a significant draw for participants.
- Lambert discussed the programme's success during an appearance on Newsnight on Thursday, 16 October 2025.
- He noted that viewers do not judge the Traitors for their deceit because lying is an integral part of the game.
- This contrasts with many other game shows where participants behaving badly are typically judged by the audience.