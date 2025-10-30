Watch: Jonathan Ross’s dramatic Celebrity Traitors exit speech
- Jonathan Ross was banished from Celebrity Traitors after receiving the most votes at the round table on Wednesday.
- The presenter had been a traitor since the beginning of the series, alongside Cat Burns and Alan Carr.
- Upon his banishment, Ross delivered a 'fake-out' exit speech to the remaining contestants.
- He initially called them “idiots”, telling them they had made a mistake by banishing him.
- He then revealed that he had been “completely faithful... to the traitors!”, which was met with applause.