Watch: Jonathan Ross’s dramatic Celebrity Traitors exit speech

Celebrity Traitors: Jonathan Ross gives iconic exit speech
  • Jonathan Ross was banished from Celebrity Traitors after receiving the most votes at the round table on Wednesday.
  • The presenter had been a traitor since the beginning of the series, alongside Cat Burns and Alan Carr.
  • Upon his banishment, Ross delivered a 'fake-out' exit speech to the remaining contestants.
  • He initially called them “idiots”, telling them they had made a mistake by banishing him.
  • He then revealed that he had been “completely faithful... to the traitors!”, which was met with applause.
