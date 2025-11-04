Celebrity Traitors finalist makes Instagram revelation about British actress
- Joe Marler, a former England rugby union player, is one of five finalists competing in the current series of Celebrity Traitors.
- Marler revealed that a highlight of his appearance on the show was receiving an Instagram follow from actress Dawn French, prompted by a meme.
- He expressed surprise at making it to the final, having not initially expected to even get on the BBC reality gameshow.
- The series sees celebrity contestants play for the chance to win up to £100,000 for their chosen charities.
- The finale, featuring Marler, singer Cat Burns, historian David Olusoga, and comedians Alan Carr and Nick Mohammad, airs on November 6 at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.