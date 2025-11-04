Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Celebrity Traitors finalist makes Instagram revelation about British actress

Celebrity Traitors’ Joe Marler accused of creating an ‘awkward atmosphere’ as roundtable vote gets heated
  • Joe Marler, a former England rugby union player, is one of five finalists competing in the current series of Celebrity Traitors.
  • Marler revealed that a highlight of his appearance on the show was receiving an Instagram follow from actress Dawn French, prompted by a meme.
  • He expressed surprise at making it to the final, having not initially expected to even get on the BBC reality gameshow.
  • The series sees celebrity contestants play for the chance to win up to £100,000 for their chosen charities.
  • The finale, featuring Marler, singer Cat Burns, historian David Olusoga, and comedians Alan Carr and Nick Mohammad, airs on November 6 at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in