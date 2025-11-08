Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Joe Marler on his ‘heartbreaking’ Celebrity Traitors banishment

Celebrity Traitors’ Joe Marler On ‘Heartbreaking’ Banishment After Nick Mohammed ‘Failed To Stick To Plan’
  • Joe Marler described his banishment from Celebrity Traitors as "heartbreaking" during an appearance on Saturday Kitchen.
  • He revealed that Nick Mohammed, a former ally, voted to eliminate him in the show's final roundtable.
  • Marler expressed disappointment that Mohammed did not "stick to plan" as he believed they were going to win.
  • “He didn’t stick to my plan and he went with his gut, which is a shame,” he said.
  • Despite the betrayal, Marler affirmed he is still "so in love with" Mohammed.
