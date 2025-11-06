Celebrity Traitors is set for a record audience. How high could the ratings go?
- The Celebrity Traitors has become the most-watched TV show of the year in the UK, even prior to its final episode.
- The first four episodes of the BBC One game show averaged 12.6 million viewers, based on official seven-day consolidated figures from Barb.
- The show's audience has shown a consistent increase, leading to predictions that the final could attract 14 or even 15 million viewers.
- This viewership trend is similar to the non-celebrity version of The Traitors, which saw its final episode reach 10.0 million viewers.
- It is exceptionally rare for a non-live news or sport programme to achieve a seven-day audience of 12 million or more, with only two other instances in 2024; the final episode of the comedy series Gavin & Stacey (19.3 million) and the feature-length animation Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (17.1 million).