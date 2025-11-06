Celebrity Traitors final: How will it work and who could win the money?
- The final episode of The Celebrity Traitors will feature the remaining five contestants competing in a challenge to increase the prize pot, followed by a banishment.
- A key twist in the final is that banished contestants will not reveal their status, making it more challenging for the Faithfuls to determine how many Traitors remain.
- After the initial banishment, players will vote on whether to end the game, with further banishments occurring if any contestant chooses to continue.
- The game concludes when all remaining players unanimously agree to end it, at which point they will individually reveal their status as either a Faithful or a Traitor.
- If only Faithfuls remain, they will split the prize fund for their chosen charities; however, if any Traitors are left, they will steal the entire prize for their own charities.