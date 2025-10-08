Clare Balding makes major blunder in Celebrity Traitors opening challenge
- Clare Balding made a significant error during the first mission of the BBC series Celebrity Traitors, which aired on Wednesday, 8 October 2025.
- The contestants were tasked with moving a Trojan horse through gates, which required answering questions correctly to add £15,000 to the prize fund.
- During a discussion about an answer, the 54-year-old broadcaster inadvertently locked in a number before her fellow contestants could offer their suggestions.
- Balding appeared visibly horrified by her mistake.
