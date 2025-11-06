First Celebrity Traitors final banishing revealed
- Singer Cat Burns was banished in the final of Celebrity Traitors.
- Her elimination was secured by an alliance between Joe Marler and Nick Mohammed, who convinced David Olusoga to vote for her.
- Burns was a traitor, but the remaining players are unaware they successfully ousted one.
- She is only the second traitor to be banished during the series, following Jonathan Ross.
- Burns, alongside Alan Carr, had 'murdered' several faithfuls throughout the competition.