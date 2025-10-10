Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Paloma Faith hits out at friend for Celebrity Traitors betrayal

Paloma Faith in The Traitors
Paloma Faith in The Traitors (BBC)
  • Paloma Faith expressed surprise and disappointment after her friend Alan Carr eliminated her from 'The Celebrity Traitors'.
  • Carr, who was chosen as a Traitor, 'murdered' Faith by pretending to remove a piece of hair from her face.
  • Faith stated on 'The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked' that she would not have done the same to Carr if their roles were reversed.
  • Despite her initial feelings, Faith has since forgiven Carr, describing him as 'extremely lovable'.
  • Viewers found Carr's struggles as a Traitor and his feigned surprise at Faith's elimination to be a highlight of the show.
