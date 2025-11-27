Why Celebrity Race Across The World stars were forced to break major rule
- The Celebrity Race Across the World stars were forced to break a major rule of the show on Thursday’s episode and catch a flight.
- The dramatic rule break occurred at the third checkpoint, marking the halfway point of the race, where teams received an urgent announcement.
- It said: "It is not possible for the race to continue through Nicaragua. Teams must fly to Liberia (Costa Rica), where the race will resume."
- Narrator John Hannah subsequently clarified the extraordinary measure, saying: "As the permission to film in the neighbouring country of Nicaragua was not granted, teams will resume the race just 90km away from its border in Liberia, Costa Rica."
- Despite the disruption, the top three teams, separated by a mere eight minutes, departed the airport in the same order, maintaining their allowed time gaps.