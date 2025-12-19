Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Celebrity MasterChef winner revealed after final cook-off

'Are you sure?': Celebrity MasterChef 2025 winner left in disbelief after victory
  • Drag queen Ginger Johnson has been crowned the champion of Celebrity MasterChef 2025.
  • Johnson expressed surprise at the win, joking "are you sure?" after beating 14 other celebrities in the culinary competition.
  • The final episode, which aired on Friday, saw Johnson compete against Welsh rugby legend Alun Wyn Jones and presenter Dawn O’Porter.
  • Finalists were tasked with creating a three-course menu that reflected their journey through the competition.
  • Johnson's winning menu comprised a Bloody Mary prawn cocktail, a Duck a l’Orange, and a Flaming Baked Alaska.
