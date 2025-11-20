Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Love Island star latest to be eliminated from Celebrity Masterchef

Uma Jammeh was eliminated from Celebrity Masterchef
Uma Jammeh was eliminated from Celebrity Masterchef (ITV)
  • Love Island star Uma Jammeh has become the second contestant eliminated from Celebrity MasterChef 2025.
  • Her starter, a tuna tartare, received a critical thumbs down from former contestants, who noted its lack of seasoning. However, it was her deconstructed lamb kebab main dish that ultimately sealed her exit from the show.
  • Despite cooking her lamb perfectly and serving it with whipped feta and a red cabbage slaw, the panel and judges agreed it lacked one vital component – a flatbread.
  • ‘Cook of the day’ honours went to Drag Race winner Ginger Johnson, who impressed with crab ravioli as a starter, followed by herb and mustard-crusted lamb.
  • Ginger went through to the semi-finals along with other contestants on Thursday’s episode,Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn and pop star Antony Costa.

