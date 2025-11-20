Love Island star latest to be eliminated from Celebrity Masterchef
- Love Island star Uma Jammeh has become the second contestant eliminated from Celebrity MasterChef 2025.
- Her starter, a tuna tartare, received a critical thumbs down from former contestants, who noted its lack of seasoning. However, it was her deconstructed lamb kebab main dish that ultimately sealed her exit from the show.
- Despite cooking her lamb perfectly and serving it with whipped feta and a red cabbage slaw, the panel and judges agreed it lacked one vital component – a flatbread.
- ‘Cook of the day’ honours went to Drag Race winner Ginger Johnson, who impressed with crab ravioli as a starter, followed by herb and mustard-crusted lamb.
- Ginger went through to the semi-finals along with other contestants on Thursday’s episode,Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn and pop star Antony Costa.