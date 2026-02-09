Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Catherine O’Hara’s cause of death released by medical examiner

O’Hara’s manager previously said that she’d suffered ‘a brief illness’
O’Hara’s manager previously said that she’d suffered ‘a brief illness’ (Getty Images)
  • Beloved actress Catherine O’Hara’s cause of death has been revealed after she died at age 71.
  • The medical examiner attributed O’Hara’s death to a pulmonary embolism, or blood clot in the lungs, with rectal cancer named as an underlying cause, according to TMZ.
  • The actress, celebrated for her roles in Home Alone, Beetlejuice and Schitt’s Creek, died on January 30. Her manager said at the time that she’d suffered a brief illness.
  • Tributes poured in for O’Hara, including from Macaulay Culkin, who played her son in the Home Alone movies. “Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more,” Culkin wrote.
  • Shortly before her death, O’Hara had earned Emmy nominations for her work on The Last of Us and The Studio — the ninth and tenth of her career.
