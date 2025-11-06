Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch moment Cat Deeley chips her tooth live on air

Cat Deeley chips tooth live on air
  • This Morning presenter Cat Deeley chipped her tooth live on air during a segment.
  • The incident occurred on 5 November while she was testing Bonfire Night treats, specifically toffee apples.
  • Deeley was joined by co-host Ben Shephard and chef Elliot Grover, who had prepared the treats.
  • Grover had insisted the treats were not hard enough to harm teeth, though he did advise caution.
  • Deeley later confirmed to Kaye Adams on Loose Women that she had indeed chipped her tooth.
In full

