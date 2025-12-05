Mortal Combat actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa dies aged 75 after stroke complications
- Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, the Tokyo-born actor known for his roles in films like Mortal Kombat and the TV series The Man in the High Castle, has died at the age of 75.
- His manager confirmed on Thursday that Tagawa passed away in Santa Barbara from complications due to a stroke, surrounded by his family.
- Tagawa's extensive career included appearances in Bernardo Bertolucci’s Oscar-winning film The Last Emperor, Pearl Harbor, Planet of the Apes, and Memoirs of a Geisha.
- He also featured in television series such as Nash Bridges, Hawaii, Revenge, and most recently voiced the Swordmaker in Netflix’s animated Blue Eye Samurai.
- Born in Tokyo and raised mostly in the US South, Tagawa developed Ninjah Sportz, a system incorporating martial arts as a training and healing tool.