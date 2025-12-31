Cardi B tells fans to ‘calm down’ about relationship with NFL star
- Cardi B publicly urged her fans to "calm down" on social media following intense speculation about her relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs.
- The speculation arose after fans noticed Diggs' absence from her Christmas Instagram posts and reports that the couple spent the holiday separately.
- The hip-hop artist challenged her audience, saying, "You want me to put my baby back? What do you want me to do, you want me to leave my man?"
- Cardi B welcomed her first child with Diggs in November.
- The couple went public with their relationship in May, but sparked breakup rumours in July when the singer archived posts featuring Diggs.