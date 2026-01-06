Restaurant loved by Broadway stars closes its doors after 50 years
- Iconic Manhattan restaurant Café Un Deux Trois, a staple of the Broadway community, closed its doors on Sunday evening after 48 years of service.
- Located in the heart of the theatre district near Times Square, the establishment had been serving celebrities and the New York theatre community since 1977.
- The restaurant announced its closure on Facebook, marking the end of 'an era defined by extraordinary leadership'.
- One of the partners, Georges Guenancia, stated that changes in the business since the pandemic contributed to their decision to close.
- Loyal customers and celebrities, including Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson, frequented the beloved spot, with many returning for a final meal and expressing sadness over its closure.