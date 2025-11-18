Buffy the Vampire Slayer director makes new series announcement that will reassure fans
- Filmmaker Chloé Zhao confirmed the forthcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer series is a sequel, not a reboot, and will not replace original characters.
- Zhao stated that Sarah Michelle Gellar will return, alongside a new cast including 15-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong as the new slayer.
- The series aims to bridge two generations, appealing to both original fans and new audiences, and is set 25 years after the original.
- Original Buffy creator Joss Whedon is not involved in the new series, following accusations of toxic misconduct.
- The pilot for the new series has been filmed, with James Marsters hinting at a return, though Charisma Carpenter confirmed she is not in the pilot.