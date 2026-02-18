Judge says Buffalo Wild Wings lawsuit has ‘no meat on its bones’
- A lawsuit filed against Buffalo Wild Wings concerning its “boneless wings” has been dismissed by a judge.
- Customer Aimen Halim brought the proposed class action, claiming the restaurant deceived consumers by selling “boneless wings” that were actually chicken breast, akin to nuggets, rather than de-boned chicken wings.
- Chicago Judge John Tharp Jr. ruled that Halim's complaint had “no meat on its bones,” stating that words can have multiple meanings and a reasonable consumer would not be misled.
- The judge noted that 'buffalo wing' refers to the type of sauce, not necessarily the bone structure, and used 'cauliflower wings' as an example of consumer understanding.
- Despite the dismissal, Halim has been granted until March 20 to amend his lawsuit with any additional facts that could allow the case to proceed.
