Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

BTS world tour expected to generate $1bn in revenue

Related: BTS perform 'Dynamite' at 2021 Grammys
  • K-pop sensation BTS is set to return to global touring in 2026 after a hiatus for mandatory military service, with their comeback expected to generate over $1bn in revenue.
  • The group will release a new album in spring 2026, followed by an extensive 79-show world tour spanning 34 cities across 23 countries from April 2026 to March 2027.
  • This marks BTS's first full-scale tour since before the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the cancellation of their planned 'Map of the Soul' world tour.
  • Industry analysts project the substantial revenue from ticket sales, merchandise, album purchases, licensing, and streaming, with an estimated 4.7 million attendees across the tour.
  • The comeback is anticipated to significantly boost HYBE's revenue, following the group's coordinated enlistments and continued fan engagement through solo releases.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in