BTS pen major deal with Netflix ahead of comeback tour
- K-pop supergroup BTS is set for their first comeback performance, which will include a live concert and a documentary, both to be streamed on Netflix.
- The outdoor concert will be livestreamed from Seoul's historic Gwanghwamun Square on 21 March, following the release of their new album, Arirang, the day before.
- This concert marks a symbolic return to music for the boyband after all members completed their mandatory military service, having been on hiatus since 2022.
- A week after the concert, Netflix will release the documentary BTS: The Return, tracking the group's preparations, studio work, and rehearsals for the Seoul event.
- The new album release will be followed by an 82-show world tour covering 34 cities across 23 countries from April 2026 through March 2027, their first full tour since 2020.
