Bruce Willis’ wife Emma fires back at critics with sweary two-word message
- Emma Heming Willis, wife of actor Bruce Willis, publicly addressed criticism regarding her family's decisions following his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.
- At the End Well 2025 conference, she dismissed her critics with the phrase "F*** em! As Bruce would say," receiving applause from the audience.
- Heming Willis faced backlash for moving Bruce Willis out of their family home, a decision she made to protect their two daughters from the degenerative nature of his condition.
- She explained that she was compelled to make "impossible decisions" to ensure the best and safest environment for their family, despite anticipating judgment.
- Heming Willis recently stated that it is a "blessing" her husband does not realise he has FTD, as this lack of awareness is a characteristic of the disease.