Bruce Willis’ wife Emma fires back at critics with sweary two-word message

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming two-word response for critics amid his dementia diagnosis
  • Emma Heming Willis, wife of actor Bruce Willis, publicly addressed criticism regarding her family's decisions following his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.
  • At the End Well 2025 conference, she dismissed her critics with the phrase "F*** em! As Bruce would say," receiving applause from the audience.
  • Heming Willis faced backlash for moving Bruce Willis out of their family home, a decision she made to protect their two daughters from the degenerative nature of his condition.
  • She explained that she was compelled to make "impossible decisions" to ensure the best and safest environment for their family, despite anticipating judgment.
  • Heming Willis recently stated that it is a "blessing" her husband does not realise he has FTD, as this lack of awareness is a characteristic of the disease.
