Bruce Willis’ wife shares how his family have helped create new memories on Thanksgiving

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming two-word response for critics amid his dementia diagnosis
  • Emma Heming Willis shared her plans to incorporate her husband, Bruce Willis, into their family's holiday celebrations following his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis.
  • She emphasised that despite the challenges of dementia, there is still joy, and the family is adapting by creating new memories while maintaining traditions.
  • Willis's FTD diagnosis was publicly announced in 2023, a year after he retired from acting due to aphasia.
  • Heming Willis recently addressed criticism regarding her family's care decisions, specifically moving her husband out of their family home.
  • She explained that these were 'impossible decisions' made for the safety and well-being of their family, acknowledging that her honesty might attract judgment.
