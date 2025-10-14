Bruce Willis’s wife gives heartbreaking update on actor’s dementia
- Bruce Willis's wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared that their young daughters are grieving as the actor's frontotemporal dementia (FTD) progresses.
- Heming Willis recently moved the 70-year-old actor out of their family home into a residence with a full-time care team due to his increasingly complex needs.
- She explained that their daughters, Mabel Ray, 13, and Evelyn Penn, 11, miss their father greatly and find it difficult as he misses important milestones.
- Heming Willis defended her decision to move Willis, addressing online criticism by stating it was the 'hardest decision' but necessary for his tailored care.
- Willis, diagnosed with FTD in February 2023, remains mobile and in good overall physical health, despite his brain failing and his language abilities declining.