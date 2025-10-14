Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bruce Willis’s wife gives heartbreaking update on actor’s dementia

Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis pictured in 2019
Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis pictured in 2019 (Getty Images for Film at Lincoln)
  • Bruce Willis's wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared that their young daughters are grieving as the actor's frontotemporal dementia (FTD) progresses.
  • Heming Willis recently moved the 70-year-old actor out of their family home into a residence with a full-time care team due to his increasingly complex needs.
  • She explained that their daughters, Mabel Ray, 13, and Evelyn Penn, 11, miss their father greatly and find it difficult as he misses important milestones.
  • Heming Willis defended her decision to move Willis, addressing online criticism by stating it was the 'hardest decision' but necessary for his tailored care.
  • Willis, diagnosed with FTD in February 2023, remains mobile and in good overall physical health, despite his brain failing and his language abilities declining.
