Independent

Bruce Willis’s wife joins 2016 trend with rare video of actor

Bruce Willis' laughter captured in sweet throwback video shared by wife Emma Heming Willis
  • Bruce Willis's wife, Emma Heming Willis, has shared a rare 2016 throwback video of the actor laughing.
  • The clip, originally a Snapchat video, showed Willis on a plane with his friend Stephen Eads.
  • Emma posted the video, which was originally filmed in 2016, on her Instagram story.
  • The actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023, following an aphasia diagnosis in 2022.
  • The sharing of the video comes amidst a trend of social media users, including public figures, reminiscing about moments from a decade ago.
