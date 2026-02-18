Rumer Willis lashes out at claims she’s living off father Bruce’s money
- Rumer Willis, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, has publicly addressed assumptions that she and her daughter are financially dependent on her famous parents.
- She said in an Instagram Reel and subsequent Stories that she is the “sole provider” for her two-year-old daughter, Louetta, and works four jobs to support them.
- Willis said that she does not live off a trust fund or receive money from her parents.
- She responded to a follower who accused her of not acknowledging her privilege and urged people to pause before judging her circumstances.
- Willi expressed pride in her financial independence and her ability to provide for her daughter, highlighting her experience with “real financial stress and responsibility”.
