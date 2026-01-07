Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Broadway Week 2026 deals announced with huge discount on hit shows

The deal officially launches at noon on Jan. 7
The deal officially launches at noon on Jan. 7 (Getty Images)
  • New York City has launched its annual Broadway Week deal, giving theater lovers a chance to see shows at a deep discount.
  • The buy-one-get-one ticket offer officially launches at 12 pm EST on Jan. 7, 2026, with tickets available for plays from Jan. 20 through. Feb 12.
  • The list of shows included in the promotion, from new hits to long-running favorites, is featured on the New York City Tourism website, and you must use code NYCBW250 at checkout to get the deal.
  • Broadway Week 2026 also coincides with the city’s Restaurant Week and Must-See Week with other BOGO and discount offers.
  • And if you miss out on the early 2026 Broadway deal, check again later this year as Broadway Week is held twice a year.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in