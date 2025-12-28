Brigitte Bardot dies aged 91
- Brigitte Bardot, the iconic French actor and singer, has died at the age of 91, with the news announced on Sunday, 28 December.
- A symbol of the 1950s and 1960s sexual revolution, she starred in 47 films, collaborating with pioneering directors such as Jean-Luc Godard and Roger Vadim.
- Bardot also had a notable singing career, including a famous duet with Serge Gainsbourg on the song 'Bonnie and Clyde'.
- After retiring from acting at 39, she dedicated her later life to animal welfare through her Brigitte Bardot Foundation.
- Her later years were marked by controversy, leading to multiple court appearances for inciting racial hatred due to offensive public remarks.