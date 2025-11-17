Rom-com’s 25th anniversary celebrated with statue in European capital
- A new bronze statue of Bridget Jones has been unveiled in London's Leicester Square, joining other iconic film characters.
- The statue's unveiling commemorates 25 years since the release of the first "Bridget Jones" film.
- Actor Renée Zellweger, who portrays Bridget, and author Helen Fielding attended the ceremony.
- It is the latest addition to the "Scenes in the Square" trail, an attraction celebrating a century of cinema.
- The fourth film in the franchise, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, released this year, sees Bridget navigating life as a widow and single mother after the death of Mark Darcy.