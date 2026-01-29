New love interest in Bridgerton season 4 describes the dream role
- Australian actress Yerin Ha stars as Sophie Baek, the love interest for Benedict Bridgerton, in the fourth season of the Netflix series.
- Ha described her role as a "real gift" and a "Cinderella story", where her character, a maid, disguises herself to meet Benedict at a masquerade ball.
- Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict, noted that Sophie challenges and grounds his character, forcing him to confront his faults.
- Katie Leung joins the cast as Ha's on-screen mother, portraying the main antagonist with a complex backstory driven by desperation and a need to maintain her reputation.
- The first four episodes of Bridgerton season four were released on Netflix on 29 January, with the remaining four scheduled for 26 February.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks