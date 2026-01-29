Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New love interest in Bridgerton season 4 describes the dream role

Bridgerton Season 4 is 'Enchanted' to meet you in orchestral Taylor Swift cover
  • Australian actress Yerin Ha stars as Sophie Baek, the love interest for Benedict Bridgerton, in the fourth season of the Netflix series.
  • Ha described her role as a "real gift" and a "Cinderella story", where her character, a maid, disguises herself to meet Benedict at a masquerade ball.
  • Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict, noted that Sophie challenges and grounds his character, forcing him to confront his faults.
  • Katie Leung joins the cast as Ha's on-screen mother, portraying the main antagonist with a complex backstory driven by desperation and a need to maintain her reputation.
  • The first four episodes of Bridgerton season four were released on Netflix on 29 January, with the remaining four scheduled for 26 February.

