Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The Bridgerton locations you can visit in real life

Bridgerton Season 4 is 'Enchanted' to meet you in orchestral Taylor Swift cover
  • Netflix's Bridgerton, returning for its fourth season, uses various stately homes and gardens across London, Bath, and Surrey as its Regency-era backdrops, despite being set in Mayfair.
  • Many of the show's iconic filming locations, such as Ranger’s House (Bridgerton exterior) and the Royal Crescent in Bath (Featherington exterior), are open to the public for visits.
  • Interiors for the Bridgerton family were filmed at Halton House in Buckinghamshire, while the Featherington's flamboyant decor was captured at Hatfield House.
  • Grand estates like Wrotham Park in Hertfordshire serve as the Bridgerton family's country estate, Aubrey Hall, and Hampton Court Palace doubles for Buckingham and St James Palaces in wedding scenes.
  • The first part of Bridgerton's fourth series is scheduled to stream on Netflix on 29 January, with the second part following on 26 February.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in