The Bridgerton locations you can visit in real life
- Netflix's Bridgerton, returning for its fourth season, uses various stately homes and gardens across London, Bath, and Surrey as its Regency-era backdrops, despite being set in Mayfair.
- Many of the show's iconic filming locations, such as Ranger’s House (Bridgerton exterior) and the Royal Crescent in Bath (Featherington exterior), are open to the public for visits.
- Interiors for the Bridgerton family were filmed at Halton House in Buckinghamshire, while the Featherington's flamboyant decor was captured at Hatfield House.
- Grand estates like Wrotham Park in Hertfordshire serve as the Bridgerton family's country estate, Aubrey Hall, and Hampton Court Palace doubles for Buckingham and St James Palaces in wedding scenes.
- The first part of Bridgerton's fourth series is scheduled to stream on Netflix on 29 January, with the second part following on 26 February.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks