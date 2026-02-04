Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The Bridgerton editing error that’s left viewers perplexed

Netflix releases Bridgerton Season 4 Sneak Peek
  • Eagle-eyed viewers of Netflix's Bridgerton have noticed an anachronistic detail in the new season, sparking discussion online.
  • The detail in question is a small, flesh-coloured Band-Aid visible on the ear of Lady Araminta, played by Katie Leung, in certain scenes.
  • Fans speculate the Band-Aid was used to cover a cartilage piercing, but its presence is historically inaccurate as the adhesive bandage was not invented until 1920, while the show is set in the early 19th century.
  • While some viewers were perplexed by the oversight, others defended the show, arguing that Bridgerton is not strictly historically accurate and that such minor details are not significant.
  • This incident is not unique, as Netflix previously removed an anachronistic Under Armour logo from a scene in Stranger Things after viewer complaints.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in