The Bridgerton editing error that’s left viewers perplexed
- Eagle-eyed viewers of Netflix's Bridgerton have noticed an anachronistic detail in the new season, sparking discussion online.
- The detail in question is a small, flesh-coloured Band-Aid visible on the ear of Lady Araminta, played by Katie Leung, in certain scenes.
- Fans speculate the Band-Aid was used to cover a cartilage piercing, but its presence is historically inaccurate as the adhesive bandage was not invented until 1920, while the show is set in the early 19th century.
- While some viewers were perplexed by the oversight, others defended the show, arguing that Bridgerton is not strictly historically accurate and that such minor details are not significant.
- This incident is not unique, as Netflix previously removed an anachronistic Under Armour logo from a scene in Stranger Things after viewer complaints.
