Brendan Fraser confirmed for sequel to cult blockbuster

Brendan Fraser shocks London cinema by appearing ahead of The Mummy screening
  • The long-awaited fourth instalment of The Mummy franchise has finally received an official release date.
  • Original stars Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are confirmed to return, with Weisz reprising her role as Evelyn Carnahan after 25 years.
  • The untitled film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on 19 May 2028.
  • Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, known for directing the Scream films, are attached to the project, with David Coggeshall writing the script.
  • Brendan Fraser had previously indicated his desire for a new Mummy film, expressing dissatisfaction with the third instalment.
