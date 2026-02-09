Brad Pitt revives iconic role in surprise Tarantino sequel
- Brad Pitt is set to reprise his Oscar-winning role as Cliff Booth in a new film, "The Adventures of Cliff Booth.”
- The movie serves as a follow-up to Quentin Tarantino's 2019 film, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood."
- Netflix unveiled a surprise teaser trailer for the film during Super Bowl LX on Sunday.
- The official teaser has not yet been released online for wider viewing.
- David Fincher is directing the spin-off, with Quentin Tarantino reportedly writing the script.
