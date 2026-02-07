US rockstar Brad Arnold dies after cancer battle
- Brad Arnold, the lead singer and founding member of the American rock band 3 Doors Down, has died at the age of 47.
- Arnold passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, following a diagnosis of Stage 4 kidney cancer.
- He publicly revealed his diagnosis with clear cell renal carcinoma, which had metastasised to his lung, in May last year via Instagram.
- Arnold wrote the band's breakout 2000 hit “Kryptonite” while still in high school, and the band's debut album, The Better Life, went platinum seven times over.
- The band famously performed at Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017.
