The two authors tipped to win prestigious book prize
- British novelist Andrew Miller and Indian author Kiran Desai are the bookmakers' favourites to win the prestigious Booker Prize.
- The winner, who will receive a £50,000 prize, is set to be announced at a ceremony in London on Monday.
- Miller is currently favoured at 15/8 odds for his novel The Land in Winter, while Desai is a close second at 2/1 for The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny.
- A win for Desai would mark her second Booker Prize, placing her among only five authors to achieve this double victory.
- The shortlist also features David Szalay, Susan Choi, Katie Kitamura, and Ben Markovits, with judges highlighting the books' exploration of significant issues such as migration and class.