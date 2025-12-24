Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Broadway star issues health update after being struck down with serious condition

Billy Porter shares recovery update after sepsis
  • Billy Porter announced he is recovering from urosepsis, a serious condition where a urinary tract infection spreads to the bloodstream, which led to his hospitalisation.
  • The Tony winner shared a video confirming he is "on the road to a full recovery" after a challenging four months.
  • Porter had withdrawn from the Broadway production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club in early September due to his illness, with the production ending its run early.
  • He expressed gratitude for the support received, attributing his survival to family, friends, and communities.
  • Porter also promoted his new holiday film, "Christmas Karma," a musical retelling of A Christmas Carol, in which he plays the Ghost of Christmas Present.
