Billy Bob Thornton shares insight into Angelina Jolie divorce
- Billy Bob Thornton discussed his marriage to Angelina Jolie, stating it was "one of the greatest times of my life" despite their eventual split.
- The actor, 70, and Jolie, 50, were married from 2000 to 2003, with Thornton attributing their separation to their differing lifestyles.
- Thornton clarified the public fascination surrounding their relationship, including the widely reported blood vial story, which he described as a "romantic little idea" that was exaggerated by the media.
- The couple met while filming Pushing Tin in 1999 and eloped in Las Vegas.
- Thornton is now married to his sixth wife, Connie Angland, while Jolie recently finalised her divorce from Brad Pitt in December 2024.